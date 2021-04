Kyrgyzmarkasy state enterprise has put into circulation postage stamps «Fauna of Kyrgyzstan. Asian badger». The State Digital Development Service reported.

According to the state service, a series of three stamps with a size of 40 × 28 millimeters has been released. Denomination of the series is 239 soms (55, 66, 118 soms), circulation — 3,000 copies, including 750 series without perforation.

Artist-designer is Kanybek Turumbekov.