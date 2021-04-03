13:14
Death of MFA employee: Director of National Center suspended from work

The Ministry of Health has created a commission on the death of an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Bakhtiyar Shakirov. The Ministry of Health and Social Development confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

Director of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare, its head physician, the head of the ENT department and a nurse were suspended from office until the end of investigation. Measures will be taken against them up to disciplinary sanctions.

It was earlier reported about the death of 39-year-old Bakhtiyar Shakirov. The police received a message from the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare about death of a man at the age of 40 at about 00.14 on April 1.

It was found out that 39-year-old Bakhtiyar Shakirov came to the center on March 31 at about 22.30. The patient wanted to get an intravenous infusion and injections. He came to the hospital with medicines. After the procedures, he felt unwell and, despite first aid from a nurse, fainted and died at the scene.

According to the consultant of the Ministry of Health Elena Bayalinova, the day before he was vaccinated against COVID-19 and was among the first vaccinated by SinoPfarm vaccine of China Biotechnology Go LTD, which arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic on March 19 in the amount of 150,000 doses. The Ministry of Health will create a commission to find out the causes of death.

The deceased was not married.
