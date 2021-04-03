11:42
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for descent of stones

Sections of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road in Boom gorge will be periodically closed for traffic on April 5-9. Press service of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

The compulsory descent of stones will be carried out at the 117-118th kilometer of the road.

The work is carried out in the daytime after complete blocking of the road by the employees of the Central Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs — from 9.00 to 15.00.

The works are carried out under favorable weather conditions.
link: https://24.kg/english/188689/
views: 67
