Smuggling of fuel and lubricants was suppressed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

An authorized search of a warehouse of one of gas filling stations in Leilek district of Batken region was carried out on April 1 within pre-trial proceedings.

A passenger car with fake state number plates was found during the search. About 650 liters of diesel fuel were found in the car.

The State Committee for National Security continues investigative and operational measures to establish circumstances of the case and persons involved in the crime.