Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 129.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 733,993 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 129,525,493 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,539,175), India (12,221,665), Brazil (12,839,844), Russia (4,503,291), Germany (2,866,323), Italy (3,607,083), Spain (3,291,394), France (4,755,779), Turkey (3,357,988), Columbia (2,417,826) and Great Britain (4,364,547).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 73,400,000. The figure grew by 360,368 for 24 hours.

At least 2,827,035 people died from the virus (growth by 12,136 people for 24 hours), including 553,120 people — in the USA, 325,284— in Brazil, 162,927— in India, 109,847 — in Italy, 127,006— in the UK, and 203,664— in Mexico.

At least 88,700 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 299,626 cases — in Kazakhstan, 83,050— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
