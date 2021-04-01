18:25
USD 84.80
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyz economy to grow by 3.8 % in case of absence of new COVID-19 wave

The Kyrgyz economy is expected to resume growth in 2021, but the degree of uncertainty remains high. The final statement of the staff of the International Monetary Fund following consultations with the authorities says.

In case of absence of a new wave of the pandemic, the economy is projected to grow by 3.8 percent in 2021 and by 6.4 percent — in 2022. Improved prospects for development of the global economy, recovery in domestic economic activity, increase in gold production, growth of remittances from neighboring oil-exporting countries, as well as a revival in tourism, transport and related services will contribute to this.

«In the medium term, the growth rate should gradually reach its potential level of 4 percent. Annual inflation rates will remain high in the coming months due to the low base effect. But by the end of 2021, it will decline to about 7.4 percent and then return to the target range of the central bank of 5-7 percent,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/188496/
views: 88
Print
Related
Protracted economic recovery to pre-crisis level expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing thanks to remittances
Economies of EDB countries adapted to COVID-19 pandemic
Economy in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to reach pre-crisis level in 2022
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Recovery of Kyrgyzstan’s economy after crisis to begin by the end of 2021
Global economic recovery expected due to mass vaccination against COVID-19
Economic downfall risks remain high in Kyrgyzstan
Artem Novikov: Economic reforms require new approaches
Moody’s predicts 6 percent economic decline in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
Popular
Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries Kyrgyzstan and China discuss security issues between countries
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan
1 April, Thursday
18:05
New composition of Council for Selection of Judges starts work New composition of Council for Selection of Judges star...
17:53
Kyrgyz economy to grow by 3.8 % in case of absence of new COVID-19 wave
17:44
Seventh-grader gives birth to baby in Aksy district
17:33
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to be vaccinated in order of priority
17:19
Three new mini parks to appear in Bishkek