Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan to be vaccinated in order of priority

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan will be vaccinated against coronavirus vaccine in the order of priority set by the Ministry of Health. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers commented to 24.kg news agency on the possible vaccination of Ulukbek Maripov.

They assured that the head of Government believes that he should get access to the vaccine on an equal basis with all citizens of the country. It is important at the first stage to vaccinate those citizens who were not infected or have not acquired immunity.

«According to the Prime Minister, those who are at risk — medical workers, military personnel, teachers — should be vaccinated as a priority. In addition, Ulukbek Maripov had previously had coronavirus infection. Therefore, according to doctors, his immunity allows waiting for higher availability of the vaccine for all citizens of the country,» the press service of the Cabinet concluded.
