English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 128.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 639,084 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 128,791,500 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,459,483), India (12,149,335), Brazil (12,748,747), Russia (4,494,234), Germany (2,829,221), Italy (3,584,899), Spain (3,284,353), France (4,705,068), Turkey (3,317,182), Columbia (2,406,377) and Great Britain (4,359,982).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 73,000,000. The figure grew by 364,483 for 24 hours.

At least 2,814,899 people died from the virus (growth by 11,890 people for 24 hours), including 552,038 people — in the USA, 321,515— in Brazil, 162,468— in India, 109,346 — in Italy, 126,955— in the UK, and 203,210— in Mexico.

At least 88,538 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 295,506 cases — in Kazakhstan, 82,869— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 128.7 million people globally
