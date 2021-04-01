EAEU countries to help each other with supply of food products

The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) adopted an order on creation of a working group for prompt supply of agricultural goods between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. Press service of the Commission reported.

Meetings of the group will be held in case of a shortage of agricultural goods in the internal markets of the EAEU states caused by force majeure and other unfavorable circumstances, including trade and economic, veterinary, sanitary and epidemiological ones.

When the EEC receives an initiative from one of the countries, the group will work out the possibility of additional supplies of agricultural products to partners in the Union. Parameters of interstate supplies for a three-month period will also be formed with working out, if necessary, of proposals for development of mutual trade.

«Creation of such an operational platform is an element of formation of a stable agri-food system of the Union, which, in case of force majeure situations, will make it possible to effectively use the potential of alliance partners to meet the needs of the food market of our states,» Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board (Minister) in charge of Industry and Agroindustrial Complex of the EEC said.