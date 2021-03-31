16:19
USD 84.78
EUR 99.58
RUB 1.12
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan votes to remove head of Supreme Court from office

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved proposal of the President Sadyr Japarov to temporarily suspend the powers of the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva. The decision was made at today’s meeting.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev noted that when considering the issue, it was necessary to invite Gulbara Kaliyeva herself.

«It was necessary to invite her. She should be given an opportunity to speak. Maybe she is under pressure,» he said.

The plenipotentiary representative of the President in the Parliament Anarbek Kalmatov replied that there was no need for this, and Gulbar Kalieva was removed from office temporarily, until the end of the investigation.

At least 61 deputies voted for, 4 — against.
link: https://24.kg/english/188319/
views: 75
Print
Related
President suggests Parliament to dismiss head of Supreme Court
Chairwoman of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva to be prosecuted
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan acquits members of ‘People's Parliament’
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan overturns conviction of Karganbek Samakov
Another criminal case initiated against head of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
Damir Nazarov elected as judge of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS opens criminal case against head of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva
Coronavirus confirmed at Supreme Court, all hearings canceled
Parliament elects four judges of Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov reminds judges of their mission - justice
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
31 March, Wednesday
16:09
Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Turkic-speaking states Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Tur...
15:42
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan votes to remove head of Supreme Court from office
15:28
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to increase number of flights
14:57
Previously convicted residents of Osh rob passengers in minibuses
14:47
Ex-Foreign Minister of Tajikistan comments on Tashiev’s words about Vorukh