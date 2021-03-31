Parliament of Kyrgyzstan votes to remove head of Supreme Court from office

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved proposal of the President Sadyr Japarov to temporarily suspend the powers of the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva. The decision was made at today’s meeting.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev noted that when considering the issue, it was necessary to invite Gulbara Kaliyeva herself.

«It was necessary to invite her. She should be given an opportunity to speak. Maybe she is under pressure,» he said.

The plenipotentiary representative of the President in the Parliament Anarbek Kalmatov replied that there was no need for this, and Gulbar Kalieva was removed from office temporarily, until the end of the investigation.

At least 61 deputies voted for, 4 — against.