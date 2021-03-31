14:47
USD 84.78
EUR 99.58
RUB 1.12
English

Head of tax office for Pervomaisky district detained for bribe extortion

A corruption scheme was revealed at the Department of State Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of the district tax office and its officials systematically received bribes from private entrepreneurs for a positive solution of issues.

«The facts of systematic receipt of bribes from private entrepreneurs and further distribution of money between the head and subordinate inspectors of the tax office have been recorded and documented. The tax officer was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. Such corruption schemes for extortion and taking bribes from business entities exist at other territorial divisions of the Tax Service,» the State Committee for National Security said.
link: https://24.kg/english/188289/
views: 92
Print
Related
State Tax Service employees detained in Bishkek
Organizations of Kyrgyzstan to submit tax returns electronically from April 1
Forensic expert extorts money for conclusion within minor rape case
Tax Service considers possibility of providing services at home
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department detained for bribe extortion
Accounts Chamber employee extorts bribe from head of rural district in Naryn
Major case investigator of Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained
Policeman detained for bribe extortion in Nookat
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Extortion of $ 250,000: Ulan Dzhuraev placed under house arrest
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
31 March, Wednesday
14:32
President suggests Parliament to dismiss head of Supreme Court President suggests Parliament to dismiss head of Suprem...
14:09
Head of tax office for Pervomaisky district detained for bribe extortion
14:00
COVID-19: Restrictions on holding feasts, weddings planned in Bishkek
13:50
Group of robbers detained on the way to Bishkek
12:11
Construction of 5 kindergartens and schools, hospital unit planned in Bishkek