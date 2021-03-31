Head of tax office for Pervomaisky district detained for bribe extortion

A corruption scheme was revealed at the Department of State Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of the district tax office and its officials systematically received bribes from private entrepreneurs for a positive solution of issues.

«The facts of systematic receipt of bribes from private entrepreneurs and further distribution of money between the head and subordinate inspectors of the tax office have been recorded and documented. The tax officer was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. Such corruption schemes for extortion and taking bribes from business entities exist at other territorial divisions of the Tax Service,» the State Committee for National Security said.