Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter collided with Daewoo Nexia on March 30 at about 23.20 on the 51st kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road (Aral village).

As a result, two people were injured.

The victims were taken to local hospital.