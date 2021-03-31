11:40
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 128.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 565,306 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 128,152,416 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,393,026), India (12,095,855), Brazil (12,658,109), Russia (4,486,078), Germany (2,818,630), Italy (3,561,012), Spain (3,275,819), France (4,646,014), Turkey (3,277,880), Columbia (2,397,731) and Great Britain (4,355,867).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 72,600,000. The figure grew by 274,878 for 24 hours.

At least 2,803,009 people died from the virus (growth by 11,291 people for 24 hours), including 550,955 people — in the USA, 317,646— in Brazil, 162,114— in India, 108,879 — in Italy, 126,912— in the UK, and 202,633— in Mexico.

At least 88,374 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 293,506 cases — in Kazakhstan, 82,682— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
