Access to spring in disputed area opened for Kyrgyz and Uzbek villages

Kyrgyzstan agreed to the joint use of a spring in Chechme village, Kadamdzhai district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a meeting with local residents at Birlik village administration.

According to him, there will be no Uzbek or Kyrgyz military around the spring. Access will be open to residents of the villages of the two countries.

«We no longer have disputed areas with Uzbekistan, there were disagreements only over Chechmу spring at the negotiations. According to our last decision, the spring will be open for Uzbek and Kyrgyz villages,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Residents of Chechme village expressed concern that, despite the agreement, the Uzbek side could bring military personnel to the site and close the territory of the spring.

Kamchybek Tashiev assured that there would be no incidents.

According to the latest protocol signed at the talks in Tashkent, Kyrgyz and Uzbek villages will share the spring. It was the cause of conflict in May 2020.