15:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 127.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 487,942 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 127,587,110 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,331,025), India (12,039,644), Brazil (12,573,615), Russia (4,477,916), Germany (2,794,949), Italy (3,544,957), Spain (3,270,825), France (4,615,295), Turkey (3,240,577), Columbia (2,389,779) and Great Britain (4,351,796).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 72,400,000. The figure grew by 360,970 for 24 hours.

At least 2,791,718 people died from the virus (growth by 8,547 people for 24 hours), including 550,003 people — in the USA, 313,866— in Brazil, 162,114— in India, 108,350 — in Italy, 126,857— in the UK, and 201,832— in Mexico.

At least 88,276 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 293,761 cases — in Kazakhstan, 82,536— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
