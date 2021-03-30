14:22
USD 84.78
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.12
English

One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

One patient has died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reports.

The case was registered in Bishkek.

In total, 1,498 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/188137/
views: 35
Print
Related
1,107 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 137 - in serious condition
113 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,276 in total
Vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Osh city
No mutated strains of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev to be first vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 127 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,065 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 145 - in serious condition
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,163 in total
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
30 March, Tuesday
14:17
1,107 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 137 - in serious condition 1,107 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 137 -...
14:12
One patient dies in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
14:04
Ainura Akmatova: Condition of vaccinated against COVID-19 is satisfactory
13:55
113 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,276 in total
13:51
Three people injured in traffic accident in Dzheti-Oguz district