Explanatory work to be carried out with residents of border villages

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev together with the Special Government Representative for Border Issues Nazirbek Borubaev will hold outreach activities following a meeting of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The officials will visit the border areas of Batken, Jalal-Abad, Osh regions, where they will hold meetings with the population and explain in detail the results of the signed protocol.

According to the plan, meeting with the local population of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region on Chechme area will take place on March 30 at 11.00 in the administrative building of Birlik rural administration.

On the same day, a meeting with the population of Uzgen and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, as well as Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region on Kempirabad reservoir will take place at 17.00 at the administration of Uzgen district.

Meeting with the local population of Ala-Buka and Aksy districts of Jalal-Abad region will take place on March 31 at 14.00 in the administrative building of Ala-Buka district.

A final protocol was signed on March 25 during a meeting of government delegations of the two republics, according to which all issues on the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border were agreed on the principle of exchange of territories.