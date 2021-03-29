19:59
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Explanatory work to be carried out with residents of border villages

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev together with the Special Government Representative for Border Issues Nazirbek Borubaev will hold outreach activities following a meeting of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The officials will visit the border areas of Batken, Jalal-Abad, Osh regions, where they will hold meetings with the population and explain in detail the results of the signed protocol.

According to the plan, meeting with the local population of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region on Chechme area will take place on March 30 at 11.00 in the administrative building of Birlik rural administration.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reach agreement on disputed border sections
On the same day, a meeting with the population of Uzgen and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, as well as Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region on Kempirabad reservoir will take place at 17.00 at the administration of Uzgen district.

Meeting with the local population of Ala-Buka and Aksy districts of Jalal-Abad region will take place on March 31 at 14.00 in the administrative building of Ala-Buka district.

A final protocol was signed on March 25 during a meeting of government delegations of the two republics, according to which all issues on the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border were agreed on the principle of exchange of territories.
link: https://24.kg/english/188033/
views: 119
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China
Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov
Ungar-Too, Orto-Tokoi reservoir: What territories Kyrgyzstan gets
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to open joint venture for gas production in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan reach agreement on disputed border sections
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Kyrgyz diaspora in Uzbekistan
20 medical vehicles from Uzbekistan distributed among hospitals in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
29 March, Monday
18:48
Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzstan Curfew imposed in Batken and Baken district of Kyrgyzst...
18:37
Russian airline opens charter flights to Bishkek
18:25
Explanatory work to be carried out with residents of border villages
18:14
Representative of Kyrgyzstan to OSCE asks to respect choice of sovereign state
16:18
Vaccination against COVID-19 starts in Osh city