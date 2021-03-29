Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine

«The government, the Ministry of Health and Social Development and I, as a minister, will be responsible for the possible side effects of vaccination against coronavirus,» the Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at a briefing on the occasion of the start of the first stage of vaccination against COVID-19.

According to him, persons over 18 years old can get vaccinated. «Only those who have allergies have contraindications. There are no other contraindications. If a person has chronic diseases, on the contrary, it should be done. The disease will have a milder form after the vaccination,» he said.

Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapisova added that a person should be monitored for 30 minutes after vaccination. «We will keep in touch with the vaccinated for three days. In addition, the Ministry of Health has developed a clinical protocol for side effects of immunization. Each vaccinated person will get a memo, it contains full information about the possible side effects and where he or she can turn,» she said.