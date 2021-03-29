12:14
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine

«The government, the Ministry of Health and Social Development and I, as a minister, will be responsible for the possible side effects of vaccination against coronavirus,» the Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said at a briefing on the occasion of the start of the first stage of vaccination against COVID-19.

According to him, persons over 18 years old can get vaccinated. «Only those who have allergies have contraindications. There are no other contraindications. If a person has chronic diseases, on the contrary, it should be done. The disease will have a milder form after the vaccination,» he said.

Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapisova added that a person should be monitored for 30 minutes after vaccination. «We will keep in touch with the vaccinated for three days. In addition, the Ministry of Health has developed a clinical protocol for side effects of immunization. Each vaccinated person will get a memo, it contains full information about the possible side effects and where he or she can turn,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/187938/
views: 67
Print
Related
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev to be first vaccinated against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Galina Baiterek tells about vaccination of President Japarov
Vaccination against COVID-19 to begin on March 29 in Kyrgyzstan
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Vaccination against COVID-19: Trainings for health workers started
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week
COVID-19: Why do we need vaccination
Japarov asks Russian authorities to vaccinate Kyrgyz migrants against COVID-19
Sadyr Japarov tells Russian media about upcoming vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine registered in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
29 March, Monday
12:02
Kubanychbek Zhumaliev hospitalized to private clinic from SCNS remand prison Kubanychbek Zhumaliev hospitalized to private clinic fr...
11:56
Health Ministry tells who to be responsible for possible side effects of vaccine
11:48
No mutated strains of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:40
70-year-old man gets severe burns in Issyk-Ata district
11:14
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at international marathon in Tashkent