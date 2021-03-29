10:40
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 127 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,677,819 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 127,099,168 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,262,036), India (11,971,924), Brazil (12,534,688), Russia (4,469,327), Germany (2,784,652), Italy (3,532,057), Spain (3,255,324), France (4,606,185), Turkey (3,208,173), Columbia (2,382,730) and Great Britain (4,347,013).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 72,000,000. The figure grew by 985,621 for 3 days.

At least 2,783,171 people died from the virus (growth by 28,236 people for 3 days), including 549,335 people — in the USA, 312,206— in Brazil, 161,552— in India, 107,933 — in Italy, 126,834— in the UK, and 201,623— in Mexico.

At least 88,163 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 292,284 cases — in Kazakhstan, 82,340— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
