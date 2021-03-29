10:40
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Two people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The cases were registered in Bishkek.

In total, 1,497 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/187889/
views: 95
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 127 million people globally
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
1,065 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 145 - in serious condition
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,163 in total
Doctors and nurses prepared for possible third wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
965 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 158 - in serious condition
88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,946 in total
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry overstates cost of ventilators 3 times
No lockdown: Bishkek City Hall to strengthen business inspections
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on supply of electricity
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
29 March, Monday
10:22
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 127 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 127 million...
10:08
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:00
1,065 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 145 - in serious condition
09:51
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:47
71 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 88,163 in total
28 March, Sunday
13:00
Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan
27 March, Saturday
15:55
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
15:47
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times