Doctors and nurses prepared for possible third wave of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

In preparation for a possible new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus infection, the main freelance specialists of the Ministry of Health and Social Development are retraining multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) of doctors and nurses. Press center of the ministry reported.

The training took place in Osh city, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

The MDTs include leading specialists: infectious disease specialists, pulmonologists, resuscitators, cardiologists, pediatricians, obstetricians-gynecologists, therapists, family doctors, neurologists, endocrinologists and others.

«The main attention is paid to the issues of treatment through consultations, practical skills in respiratory support for severe and extremely severe patients using various modes of oxygen therapy, high-flow oxygen therapy, non-invasive ventilation of lungs, as well as mechanical ventilation, since the aforementioned technologies of supportive therapy will increase the effectiveness of treatment and save the lives of seriously ill patients,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development noted the high potential of nurses in helping critically ill patients in the new role of a doctor’s assistant, and in general strengthening the capacity of the healthcare system in the fight against COVID-19 and other challenges.

The MDTs of doctors and nurses are ready for a new possible wave of coronavirus infection and other challenges to effectively protect public health.

«The established network of MDTs in all regions of the republic and this approach have prospects for responding and organizing assistance in case of other challenges, including to provide effective assistance to all severe categories of patients,» Professor Talant Sooronbaev said.

MDTs of Naryn, Issyk-Kul, Talas and Chui regions and Bishkek will be trained at the next stage.