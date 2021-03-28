Eraj Kaniev from Gorno-Badakhshan finds his home away from home in Kyrgyzstan

Eraj Kaniev has been the head of the office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Osh city since 2018. Prior to that, he worked as a Mercy Corps Programme Director in Ukraine. He grew up in Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Tajikistan.

— What surprises you in Kyrgyzstan?

— Kyrgyzstan borders on Tajikistan, and it is not a new country that I discovered for myself through my work. I have often come here since childhood.

— What in Bishkek reminds you of your hometown?

— In addition to geographical proximity, I also have reasons for being close to Kyrgyzstan. I was born in the high mountainous region of GBAO, in Murghab district, where almost 60 percent of the population are ethnic Kyrgyz.

We played together in childhood, studied. So I learned the language — I speak Kyrgyz fluently. Eraj Kaniev

The second reason is that my wife graduated from the Medical Faculty of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, and our twins were born in Bishkek. It turns out that Kyrgyzstan is a home for me and a place where I have a lot of close friends and pleasant memories.

— My favorite places are, naturally, the pearl of Kyrgyzstan Issyk-Kul, Arslanbob and Sary-Chelek.

— You have already said that our countries are neighboring and there are many ethnic Kyrgyz in your area. I think the national cuisine was familiar to you. But do you have any favorite national Kyrgyz dishes?

— I have, of course. These are manty and kuurdak.

— What has fascinated you in close acquaintance with the local population, the country?

— My vision of today’s Kyrgyzstan is that its infrastructure has changed for the better, the number of comfortable houses throughout the country is growing, the level of well-being of the people has increased.

In addition, the business climate has become much more attractive and the number of young entrepreneurs is growing.

Relations with other states are developing dynamically, which results in the influx of a large number of students from them, including from Tajikistan.

Kyrgyzstan has a highly developed civil society, the country can become a center of information technology and innovation. Eraj Kaniev

In addition, your country is very attractive for tourists and has a huge potential for development of this area.

— What Kyrgyzstan needs today is political stability, since the republic is considered as an island of democracy throughout Central Asia, and it is very important to preserve this value. The country is flourishing, and friendship with neighboring states is developing, appreciated and always maintained at the proper level.

On my own behalf, I would like to wish Kyrgyzstan even greater prosperity, peace and stability, as the country is already an example for neighboring states in many areas.