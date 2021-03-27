Ex-deputy Iskhak Masaliev interrogated within Belizegate case

Former deputy Iskhak Masaliev told 24.kg news agency why he was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

According to him, he was invited as a witness within Belizegate case. «In 2016, when Abdil Segizbaev revealed documents on offshore companies in Belize and alleged involvement of my then colleagues Omurbek Tekebaev, Almambet Shykmamatov and Aida Salyanova in them, I was one of the few deputies who openly stated that the documents were dubious and unreliable,» Iskhak Masaliev explained.

Two criminal cases were opened against the ex-chairman of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev. One concerns illegal acquisition of land plots in Koi-Tash village. The second has to do with the Belizegate scandal. The former head of the special services was placed in the remand prison of SCNS. Later, Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev posted on Facebook that six criminal cases had been initiated against Abdil Segizbaev.

Iskhak Masaliev added that the investigator did not ask any questions about his participation in March 9 rally against referendum on adoption of the draft new Constitution.