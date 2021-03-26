Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to open joint venture for gas production in Batken

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will open a joint venture for gas production in Batken. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told at a press conference.

According to him, the parties intend to jointly use the gas storage in Burgundu village, Batken region.

«We create a joint company, since Kyrgyzstan does not have an opportunity to develop the field itself,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Underground gas storage «Severny Sokh» and a gas and oil field is located in this district. Since discovery of the field, an Uzbek company has been engaged in its development.

On May 13, 2011, deputies banned transportation of fuels and lubricants to Uzbekistan by a decree and transferred the enterprise to Kyrgyzneftegaz. But the field was guarded by the Uzbek military until now.

Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region stated that there were no gas and oil reserves on the territory.