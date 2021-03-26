Products from Kyrgyzstan presented at international exhibition in Doha

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the State of Qatar takes part in the 8th international exhibition AGRITEQ-2021 in Doha. The diplomatic mission reports.

Kyrgyz products (various kinds of honey, dried fruits and nuts), as well as information materials about Kyrgyz companies specializing in export are presented at the exhibition.

A number of online meetings were held with Qatari companies working in sale of food products sphere took place within the exhibition.

The AGRITEQ international exhibition is held annually and is an excellent platform for acquaintance with modern achievements and technologies in the field of agriculture and environment.