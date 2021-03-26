18:31
USD 84.80
EUR 100.11
RUB 1.11
English

Products from Kyrgyzstan presented at international exhibition in Doha

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the State of Qatar takes part in the 8th international exhibition AGRITEQ-2021 in Doha. The diplomatic mission reports.

Kyrgyz products (various kinds of honey, dried fruits and nuts), as well as information materials about Kyrgyz companies specializing in export are presented at the exhibition.

A number of online meetings were held with Qatari companies working in sale of food products sphere took place within the exhibition.

The AGRITEQ international exhibition is held annually and is an excellent platform for acquaintance with modern achievements and technologies in the field of agriculture and environment.
link: https://24.kg/english/187803/
views: 91
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov invites Qatar to consider introduction of visa-free regime
Kyrgyzstan to host EXPO KYRGYZSTAN - EURASIA 2021
Bishkek to host exhibition dedicated to 200th anniversary of Fyodor Dostoevsky
Construction of medical center for $ 9.2 million planned in Bishkek
Exhibition of photographs and books dedicated to Iran to open in Bishkek
Qatar to pay for heart surgeries for 81 Kyrgyzstanis
Paris to host exhibition of Atambayev’s daughter Aliya Shagieva
Qatar donates 420 oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan
107 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Kuwait and Qatar today
Qatar to build schools, kindergartens, IT lyceums in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
26 March, Friday
18:01
Products from Kyrgyzstan presented at international exhibition in Doha Products from Kyrgyzstan presented at international ex...
17:54
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry overstates cost of ventilators 3 times
17:45
President demands to step up digitalization of National Statistical Committee
17:31
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Kyrgyz diaspora in Uzbekistan
17:12
Japanese company raises over 900,000 soms for purchase of PPE for Kyrgyzstan