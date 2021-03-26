Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 125.4 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 700,796 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 125,421,349 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,076,486), India (11,787,534), Brazil (12,320,169), Russia (4,442,492), Germany (2,744,608), Italy (3,464,543), Spain (3,247,738), France (4,484,659), Turkey (3,120,013), Columbia (2,359,942) and Great Britain (4,332,922).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 71,000,000. The figure grew by 294,847 for 24 hours.

At least 2,754,935 people died from the virus (growth by 11,713 people for 24 hours), including 546,807 people — in the USA, 303,462— in Brazil, 160,692— in India, 106,799 — in Italy, 126,684— in the UK, and 200,211— in Mexico.

At least 87,858 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 287,452 cases — in Kazakhstan, 81,816— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.