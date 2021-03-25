Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 124.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 567,275 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 124,720,553 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (30,009,771), India (11,734,058), Brazil (12,220,011), Russia (4,433,364), Germany (2,722,988), Italy (3,440,862), Spain (3,234,319), France (4,374,774), Turkey (3,091,282), Columbia (2,353,210) and Great Britain (4,326,645).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 70,700,000. The figure grew by 309,352 for 24 hours.

At least 2,743,222 people died from the virus (growth by 9,177 people for 24 hours), including 545,237 people — in the USA, 300,685— in Brazil, 160,441— in India, 106,339 — in Italy, 126,621— in the UK, and 199,627— in Mexico.

At least 87,758 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 286,352 cases — in Kazakhstan, 81,678— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.