PPE, protocols, new hospitals: What to prepare for 3rd wave of COVID-19

Kyrgyzstan with a long delay began an active search for vaccines against COVID-19 to prevent the spread of infection, which became possible only after the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Center for Political and Legal Research (CPLR) says.

According to the international expert on policy and financing of healthcare systems Ninel Kadyrova, the republic, along with waiting for vaccines, still needs to prepare for a new wave of spread of the infection.

It is necessary to prepare primary health care, train health workers, equip them with all the necessary clinical protocols, personal protective equipment, mobile communications, and also urgently complete construction of infectious diseases hospitals in Osh and Naryn cities. They were planned to be commissioned in October-November 2020. However, according to the State Construction Agency, the budget does not have funds to complete the construction.

«In fact, no funds were allocated to improve the infrastructure of primary health care, the PHC staff installed filters at the entrance on their own, allocated premises for people with fever or suspected COVID-19. That is all. The water supply of medical institutions also remains a problem,» Ninel Kadyrova said.

The population must strictly observe anti-epidemic measures — wear masks, disinfect hands, observe social distance. Otherwise, we will soon observe an increase in spread of the infection.

Ninel Kadyrova

An increase in the incidence of coronavirus has been observed in Kyrgyzstan in recent days.
link: https://24.kg/english/187539/
views: 98
