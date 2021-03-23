U.S. Supreme Court to consider restoring death sentence for Kyrgyzstan’s native

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review the case of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a native of Kyrgyzstan, whose death sentence had been overturned by an appellate court on August 1, 2020 and commuted to life in prison for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Reuters reports with reference to the press service of the court.

The Department of Justice, before former President Donald Trump left office, filed an appeal of a lower court’s 2020 decision ordering a new trial over the sentence Tsarnaev should receive for the death penalty-eligible crimes for which he was convicted. The Donald Trump administration, including the now ex-president of the United States and the attorney general, has announced that it would seek the death penalty for Tsarnaev.

As Reuters reports, the administration of President Joe Biden has already stated that it has its own personal view of several cases brought to trial under Trump, but no statements have been made on the Tsarnaev case.

«The Supreme Court will consider the government’s petition to reconsider the case of the ’Boston terrorist’ Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,» the Supreme Court said on Twitter.

Victims of the explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 were 3 people, 264 were injured.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and his older brother Tamerlan, who died in a shootout with the police shortly after the explosions, set in motion the pressure cookers loaded with explosives.