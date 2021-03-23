Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 123.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,915,486 globally over the past four days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 123,635,513 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,867,690), India (11,646,081), Brazil (12,047,526), Russia (4,416,226), Germany (2,678,262), Italy (3,390,181), Spain (3,228,803), France (4,358,910), Turkey (3,035,338), Columbia (2,342,278) and Great Britain (4,315,902).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 70,100,000. The figure grew by 1,175,181 for four days.

At least 2,722,715 people died from the virus (growth by 32,775 people for 4 days), including 542,888 people — in the USA, 295,425— in Brazil, 159,967— in India, 105,328 — in Italy, 126,411— in the UK, and 198,239— in Mexico.

At least 87,537 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284,138 cases — in Kazakhstan, 81,446— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.