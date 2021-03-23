16:00
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 123.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,915,486 globally over the past four days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 123,635,513 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,867,690), India (11,646,081), Brazil (12,047,526), Russia (4,416,226), Germany (2,678,262), Italy (3,390,181), Spain (3,228,803), France (4,358,910), Turkey (3,035,338), Columbia (2,342,278) and Great Britain (4,315,902).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 70,100,000. The figure grew by 1,175,181 for four days.

At least 2,722,715 people died from the virus (growth by 32,775 people for 4 days), including 542,888 people — in the USA, 295,425— in Brazil, 159,967— in India, 105,328 — in Italy, 126,411— in the UK, and 198,239— in Mexico.

At least 87,537 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 284,138 cases — in Kazakhstan, 81,446— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/187293/
views: 154
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week
826 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 149 - in serious condition
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
75 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,537 in total
WHO concerned about rise in morbidity and mortality from COVID-19
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total
150,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan Businessman from Turkey urges not to invest in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq President Sadyr Japarov visits children repatriated from Iraq
23 March, Tuesday
14:44
Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hold tenders transparently Rally at Emergencies Ministry: Protesters demand to hol...
14:02
Kyrgyzstanis win Restaurant Sport Tournament in St. Petersburg
13:44
Owners of vehicles with Abkhazian license plates hold rally in Bishkek
12:48
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 123.6 million people globally
12:16
Kyrgyzstan could start vaccination against COVID-19 this week