Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Tashkent to continue work on border delimitation

The head of the Kyrgyz government delegation on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev left for Tashkent (Republic of Uzbekistan) to conduct joint negotiations on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, a joint meeting of the government delegations of the two countries will be held on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border during the visit.

The meeting of intergovernmental delegations will take place from March 24 to March 25. Uzbekistan is represented at the talks by the Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

The press service of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic notes that during the state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to the Republic of Uzbekistan, the heads of the two states agreed to speed up the work of the government delegations, which is planned to be completed in the near future.