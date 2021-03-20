Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months

Suspect in the murder of his brother in Muras-Ordo residential area was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court on March 18. The 16-year-old teenager will be in custody two months.

Body of a teenager with slit throat was found in Muras-Ordo residential area on March 17 by the mother of the child. The deceased boy was 13 years old. According to his relatives, he suffered from epilepsy, so constant presence of people was required to provide him assistance in case of an attack. His brother is suspected of his murder. A conflict broke out between the boys, during which the teenager stabbed his younger brother with a knife.