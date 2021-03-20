21:05
USD 84.80
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.14
English

Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months

Suspect in the murder of his brother in Muras-Ordo residential area was placed in the pretrial detention center 1 in Bishkek. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court on March 18. The 16-year-old teenager will be in custody two months.

Body of a teenager with slit throat was found in Muras-Ordo residential area on March 17 by the mother of the child. The deceased boy was 13 years old. According to his relatives, he suffered from epilepsy, so constant presence of people was required to provide him assistance in case of an attack. His brother is suspected of his murder. A conflict broke out between the boys, during which the teenager stabbed his younger brother with a knife.
link: https://24.kg/english/187182/
views: 563
Print
Related
Murder in Uzgen district: One of suspects detained
Police find suspect in murder of boy in Muras-Ordo
Murder of fifth grader in Muras-Ordo: Brother of deceased wanted
Suspect in murder of local resident at Kara-Suu market detained
Man douses his elderly mother with gasoline, sets her on fire in Zhaiyl district
Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek
DJ of Benzin -312 club killed in Bishkek
Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district
Murder of school student in Osh city: Suspect detained
Suspect in double murder in Issyk-Kul region arrested in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
Kyrgyzstanis to have long weekend Kyrgyzstanis to have long weekend
KSMA: Online education of foreign students was not stopped KSMA: Online education of foreign students was not stopped
Saudi Arabia to hand over medical equipment for $ 500,000 to Kyrgyzstan Saudi Arabia to hand over medical equipment for $ 500,000 to Kyrgyzstan
21 March, Sunday
13:00
Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still not used to local customs Mary Bernadette Condé became Kyrgyz kelin, but still no...
20 March, Saturday
13:42
Murder of boy in Muras-Ordo: Teenager taken into custody for two months
13:36
Seven more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
13:33
758 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 116 - in serious condition
13:30
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
13:27
82 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,321 in total