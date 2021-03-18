Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

Sinopharm vaccine from the PRC is expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on March 19, 2021. The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, 150,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in the country, which are enough for 75,000 people. In addition, negotiations are underway and delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will begin in the near future.

«As soon as the vaccines arrive, we will start vaccination. In any case, we are still waiting for vaccine within COVAX. We will use those vaccines that will be delivered to the republic,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.