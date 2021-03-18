14:53
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

Sinopharm vaccine from the PRC is expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on March 19, 2021. The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced today at a briefing.

According to him, 150,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in the country, which are enough for 75,000 people. In addition, negotiations are underway and delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will begin in the near future.

«As soon as the vaccines arrive, we will start vaccination. In any case, we are still waiting for vaccine within COVAX. We will use those vaccines that will be delivered to the republic,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/186925/
views: 60
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system
684 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
98 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,143 in total
COVID-19: At least 106 medical workers die for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
640 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
14:44
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgy...
14:38
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
14:26
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
14:15
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system