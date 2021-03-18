Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 493,592 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 121,160,099 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,605,933), India (11,438,943), Brazil (11,693,838), Russia (4,368,943), Germany (2,610,769), Italy (3,281,810), Spain (3,206,116), France (4,169,274), Turkey (2,930,554), Columbia (2,314,154) and Great Britain (4,287,996).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 68,600,000. The figure grew by 264,563 for 24 hours.

At least 2,680,237 people died from the virus (growth by 10,001 people for 24 hours), including 538,052 people — in the USA, 284,775— in Brazil, 159,044— in India, 103,432 — in Italy, 126,068— in the UK, and 195,908— in Mexico.

At least 87,143 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 277,906 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,858— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.