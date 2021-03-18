14:52
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level

Decision on restrictive measures will be made at the local level. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the effective number currently exceeds one.

«It says that the tension is growing, we have to be extremely careful, the pandemic is not over. As for the questions that are often asked: whether a lockdown, quarantine, restrictions will be introduced — this will depend on the epidemiological situation. If there is a risk to the population, then restrictions could be necessary. But some of them are still in force now. For example, not all schoolchildren are still learning offline,» he said.

It is not worth expecting that restrictions will be imposed throughout the country. But there are commissions in every district and large cities that will make decisions based on the situation.

Nurbolot Usenbaev

«The civic responsibility of the population is also important here — observance of simple rules: wearing of masks, use of sanitizers,» he added.

First cases of COVID-19 were officially announced in Kyrgyzstan a year ago.
