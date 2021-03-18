14:52
USD 84.80
EUR 100.91
RUB 1.16
English

State companies to get advantage in obtaining licenses for subsoil development

The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan proposes to amend the law on subsoil. The bill has already been submitted for public discussion.

It is proposed to make amendments providing advantages in obtaining the rights to use subsoil to legal entities in the field of subsoil use, 100 percent of whose shares belong to the state. The bill also proposes to establish that the right to use subsoil can be provided through tenders, auctions, according to «first filed application» rule and by decision of the Government. This will be done without tenders and auctions. Only a state-owned company will be able to obtain a license by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The bill was developed to optimize the system of state administration in the field of subsoil use and simplify the procedure for obtaining a license for geological exploration and development of subsoil for enterprises with a 100 percent state stake at competitive and auction sites,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/186913/
views: 109
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov
Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about plans for Zhetim-Too field
Sadyr Japarov: We should not hinder companies working legally
Kyrgyzstan gets 43.6 million soms from subsoil auctions
Deputy Chairman of Subsoil Use Committee dismissed
At least 475 gold mining licenses valid in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan issues 2,571 licenses for subsoil use
Transparency International to study corruption risks in subsoil use
Kyrgyz PM fires deputy heads of Subsoil Use Department for corruption
Popular
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate Ulukbek Maripov and Sergei Kravtsov agree to cooperate
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners
New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan New project to develop green agriculture kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
18 March, Thursday
14:44
Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgyzstan tomorrow Chinese vaccine against coronavirus to arrive in Kyrgy...
14:38
Kyrgyzstan imposes ban on export of sugar and vegetable oil
14:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 121.1 million people globally
14:26
Third wave of COVID: Decisions on restrictions to be made at local level
14:15
Year of COVID-19 reveals problems in country's healthcare system