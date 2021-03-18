State companies to get advantage in obtaining licenses for subsoil development

The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan proposes to amend the law on subsoil. The bill has already been submitted for public discussion.

It is proposed to make amendments providing advantages in obtaining the rights to use subsoil to legal entities in the field of subsoil use, 100 percent of whose shares belong to the state. The bill also proposes to establish that the right to use subsoil can be provided through tenders, auctions, according to «first filed application» rule and by decision of the Government. This will be done without tenders and auctions. Only a state-owned company will be able to obtain a license by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The bill was developed to optimize the system of state administration in the field of subsoil use and simplify the procedure for obtaining a license for geological exploration and development of subsoil for enterprises with a 100 percent state stake at competitive and auction sites,» the statement says.