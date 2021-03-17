16:05
USD 84.80
EUR 101.14
RUB 1.16
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 449,332 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 120,666,507 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,547,756), India (11,409,831), Brazil (11,603,535), Russia (4,360,033), Germany (2,603,064), Italy (3,258,770), Spain (3,200,024), France (4,168,411), Turkey (2,911,642), Columbia (2,309,600) and Great Britain (4,282,203).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 68,400,000. The figure grew by 248,601 for 24 hours.

At least 2,670,236 people died from the virus (growth by 9,780 people for 24 hours), including 536,887 people — in the USA, 282,127— in Brazil, 158,856— in India, 103,001 — in Italy, 125,927— in the UK, and 195,119— in Mexico.

At least 87,045 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 276,663 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,743— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/186796/
views: 59
Print
Related
COVID-19: Quarantine measures toughened in Almaty and Almaty region
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
640 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
55 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,045 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.2 million people globally
644 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,990 in total
Kyrgyzstan gives no consent to AstraZeneca vaccine yet
European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
17 March, Wednesday
16:03
Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for foreigners Kyrgyz State Medical Academy stops online education for...
15:43
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally
15:35
Draft concept of spiritual and moral education to be finalized
14:54
Eco-activists propose to officially introduce Air Quality Index (AQI)
14:34
Russian citizen arrested in Bishkek for sale of drugs on Telegram