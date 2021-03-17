Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 449,332 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 120,666,507 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,547,756), India (11,409,831), Brazil (11,603,535), Russia (4,360,033), Germany (2,603,064), Italy (3,258,770), Spain (3,200,024), France (4,168,411), Turkey (2,911,642), Columbia (2,309,600) and Great Britain (4,282,203).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 68,400,000. The figure grew by 248,601 for 24 hours.

At least 2,670,236 people died from the virus (growth by 9,780 people for 24 hours), including 536,887 people — in the USA, 282,127— in Brazil, 158,856— in India, 103,001 — in Italy, 125,927— in the UK, and 195,119— in Mexico.

At least 87,045 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 276,663 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,743— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.