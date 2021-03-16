15:42
USD 84.80
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.16
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 368,894 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 120,217,175 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,494,539), India (11,409,831), Brazil (11,519,609), Russia (4,350,728), Germany (2,585,385), Italy (3,238,294), Spain (3,195,062), France (4,132,104), Turkey (2,894,893), Columbia (2,305,884) and Great Britain (4,276,840).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 68,100,000. The figure grew by 289,983 for 24 hours.

At least 2,660,456 people died from the virus (growth by 6,815 people for 24 hours), including 535,628 people — in the USA, 279,286— in Brazil, 158,856— in India, 102,499 — in Italy, 125,817— in the UK, and 194,944— in Mexico.

At least 86,990 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 275,502 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,678— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/186646/
views: 82
Print
Related
644 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 102 - in serious condition
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
73 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,990 in total
Kyrgyzstan gives no consent to AstraZeneca vaccine yet
European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 119.8 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
620 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 108 - in serious condition
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,917 in total
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister Sadyr Japarov discusses construction of schools with Russian Education Minister
16 March, Tuesday
15:32
Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves for 30 years Mining industry of Kyrgyzstan living on old reserves fo...
15:02
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.2 million people globally
14:52
Russia to share experience of participation in PISA with Kyrgyzstan
14:34
Kyrgyzstani planning jihad arrested in Bishkek
14:20
Owner of La Maison French restaurant detained in Bishkek