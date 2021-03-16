Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 120.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 368,894 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 120,217,175 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,494,539), India (11,409,831), Brazil (11,519,609), Russia (4,350,728), Germany (2,585,385), Italy (3,238,294), Spain (3,195,062), France (4,132,104), Turkey (2,894,893), Columbia (2,305,884) and Great Britain (4,276,840).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 68,100,000. The figure grew by 289,983 for 24 hours.

At least 2,660,456 people died from the virus (growth by 6,815 people for 24 hours), including 535,628 people — in the USA, 279,286— in Brazil, 158,856— in India, 102,499 — in Italy, 125,817— in the UK, and 194,944— in Mexico.

At least 86,990 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 275,502 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,678— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.