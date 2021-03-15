15:11
USD 84.80
EUR 101.18
RUB 1.15
English

Bodies of children killed in fire in Surgut to be transported to Kyrgyzstan

Bodies of the boy and girl who died on March 11 in Surgut (Russia) will be sent to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow. Russian media report.

The fire in the country house was reported at 7.22 Moscow time on March 11. At the time of arrival of firefighters, the building was completely engulfed in flames, the roof collapsed.

A criminal case was initiated into the death of children under Part 3 Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death to two or more persons by negligence).

It was found out that the deceased brother and sister lived in the house with their mother and grandmother. All of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/186469/
views: 103
Print
Related
Two children from Kyrgyzstan die in fire in Surgut (Russia)
Japarov instructs to deal with medical insurance of migrants’ children issue
School burns down in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan
Small Kyrgyzstani falls from second floor of shopping center in Moscow
School burns down in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with compatriots in Moscow
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
Kyrgyzstani convicted for illegal legalization of foreigners in Yakutia
Fire near Tokmak destroys over 60 hectares of wooded area and fields
Kyrgyzstani falls from roof of house in St. Petersburg
Popular
Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan ready to cede Unkur-Too area to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format Sadyr Japarov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev negotiate in narrow format
63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total 63 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,818 in total
Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings Emergencies Ministry asks EU for €30 million for reclamation of tailings
15 March, Monday
15:10
Local elections: Parties sign memorandum on fair elections Local elections: Parties sign memorandum on fair electi...
15:01
Several avalanches descend on Bishkek - Osh road
14:51
Member of organized crime group detained in Talas region
14:31
Ambulance gets into traffic accident on bypass road, 2 people killed
14:20
Bodies of children killed in fire in Surgut to be transported to Kyrgyzstan