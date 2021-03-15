Bodies of children killed in fire in Surgut to be transported to Kyrgyzstan

Bodies of the boy and girl who died on March 11 in Surgut (Russia) will be sent to Kyrgyzstan tomorrow. Russian media report.

The fire in the country house was reported at 7.22 Moscow time on March 11. At the time of arrival of firefighters, the building was completely engulfed in flames, the roof collapsed.

A criminal case was initiated into the death of children under Part 3 Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death to two or more persons by negligence).

It was found out that the deceased brother and sister lived in the house with their mother and grandmother. All of them are citizens of Kyrgyzstan.