Real price of AI 92 gasoline - 51.5 soms, diesel fuel - 47 soms

As of today, the real price of AI 92 gasoline is 51.5 soms, and diesel fuel — 47 soms. The Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

The organization notes that oil production in Russia is at its minimum for the last 16 years. This is due to a production cut under OPEC + agreement amid COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the volume of exports from Russia in 2021 remains at the previous year level. But due to the reduction in oil production, refineries also reduce its refining.

As a result, the price of Brent crude oil has increased by 22 percent since the beginning of the year.

Following the rise in oil prices, wholesale fuel prices in Russia have also skyrocketed. According to traders, when compared with last year, the value of quotations for gasoline increased by 40 percent in the European market in 2021. This has its impact on the cost of fuels and lubricants at Russian plants.

The Association of Oil Traders conducted their own calculations. Quotations by the American news agency Platts were taken as a basis, which specializes in publishing quotations of oil and oil products and is recognized as one of the most influential quotation agencies in the world market.

If the average price per ton of AI 92 gasoline is $ 613, then taking into account logistics costs and taxes, a liter of the fuel will cost 51.5 soms.

With an average price of $ 529 per ton of diesel fuel, including transportation and tax costs, the cost of a liter of diesel fuel is 47 soms.

«It should be borne in mind that we are talking about the cost price of the product only. The prime cost is calculated without taking into account the costs associated with transportation, wages, rent, storage, maintenance of gas stations and oil storage facilities, other costs, margin. But even on the basis of the data provided, the cost of fuels and lubricants is much higher than the selling price of fuel sold at gas filling stations,» the Association of Oil Traders stressed.

At the same time, the organization notes that there are no prerequisites for a drop in prices for oil and oil products. Moreover, according to experts, the rise in prices is likely to last until the end of autumn. This is due to the fact that OPEC changed the forecast for oil demand in the second half of the year, having adjusted it upwards, as they expect an active recovery of the economies.