Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 119.8 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,372,811 globally over the past three days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 119,848,281 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,438,222), India (11,359,048), Brazil (11,483,370), Russia (4,341,381), Germany (2,578,842), Italy (3,223,142), Spain (3,183,704), France (4,131,874), Turkey (2,879,390), Columbia (2,303,144) and Great Britain (4,271,710).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 67,800,000. The figure grew by 795,876 for three days.

At least 2,653,641 people died from the virus (growth by 25,098 people for 3 days), including 534,880 people — in the USA, 278,229— in Brazil, 158,725— in India, 102,145 — in Italy, 125,753— in the UK, and 194,710— in Mexico.

At least 86,917 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 274,541 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,567— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/186455/
views: 109
