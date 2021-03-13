Prime Minister promises to speed up work with RKDF to support farmers

During a working trip to Jalal-Abad region, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov got acquainted with activities of several agricultural facilities in Suzak district. Press service of the Government reports.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers visited greenhouses where cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and lemons are grown in Kara-Zhigach village. This facility employs about 20 people, but their number reaches about 100 during the season.

As Ulukbek Maripov noted, it is necessary to support local entrepreneurs, to open the same small, but more modern enterprises, providing jobs for local residents.

The Prime Minister noted that it is currently planned to speed up work with the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to support farmers.

Ulukbek Maripov also got acquainted with the work of the fruit and vegetable processing plant, which has been operating since 2015.

«The plant produces juices, canned vegetables, jams and dried fruits. Sales volumes allow to supply products to the domestic and export markets, in particular to Germany, the USA and Turkey. The company employs 32 people on a permanent basis, and about 50 people are additionally hired during the season,» the statement says.

Ulukbek Maripov noted the high quality of the products, good performance of the enterprise and its long-term positive impact on economic growth.

«It is gratifying that we have projects that help improve the availability of nutritious and healthy domestically produced food. The government, for its part, will always support them in their development,» the Prime Minister added.

The head of Government also got acquainted with the activities of a seed farm, where spring and autumn crops, cotton and other crops are grown.

The Prime Minister asked about the difficulties faced by farmers, told about the main directions of the country’s government activities to support and develop domestic agriculture.

«Agricultural labor is one of the most difficult and requires tireless efforts and financial costs. We are an agrarian country, and most of the population is involved in agriculture. In this regard, development of the industry will be a priority,» Ulukbek Maripov stressed.