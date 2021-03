Four deaths from coronavirus have been registered over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, one case was registered in Bishkek city, one — in Chui region, one — in Jalal-Abad region, and one more — in Issyk-Kul region.

As the official data say, 1,480 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in total in the country since March.