Local elections in Kyrgyzstan: Bishkek TEC registers 25 parties, Osh TEC - 10

Registration of political parties running for City Councils ended yesterday in Kyrgyzstan.

At least 25 out of 27 parties that submitted documents to the TEC on March 1 have been registered:

Ulutman;

Tynchtyk;

Aikol Kyrgyzstan;

Kyrgyzstan;

Ak Bata;

Zamandash;

Party of Democratic Movement of Kyrgyzstan;

Reforma;

Nash Narod (Our People);

Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan;

Yntymak;

Svoboda Vybora (Freedom of Choice);

Ishenim;

Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan;

Patriot;

NDPK;

The Green Party;

Yiman Nuru;

Emgek;

Butun Kyrgyzstan;

Uluu Zhurt;

Respublika;

Vlast Narodu (Power to the People);

Socialist Party of Kyrgyzstan;

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan.

Birge-Together party decided not to run. Ata Zhurt and Legalize did not provide their representatives, did not create election funds and did not pay a deposit. Ata Meken and Commonwealth of Peoples of Kyrgyzstan did not submit documents.

Eldik and Youth Progressive Party of Kyrgyzstan withdrew their documents after they were submitted to the TEC.

Osh TEC has registered 10 political organizations:

Tilekteshtik;

Butun Kyrgyzstan;

Bir Bol;

Yntymak;

Yiman Nuru;

Uluttar Birimdigi;

Uluu Zhurt;

Ishenim;

Respublika;

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan.

Eldik and Ata Zhurt parties refused to participate in the elections.

Local elections will be held on April 11 in 28 cities and 420 rural areas.