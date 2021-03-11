19:33
Cooperation of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in education sector discussed in Bishkek

The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Nadira Dzhusupbekova and the First Deputy Minister of Education of Russia Dmitry Glushko discussed cooperation in education sector today at a meeting. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Participants of the meeting noted the need to improve partnership between the Russian Federation and the schools of the Kyrgyz Republic with Russian as language of instruction.

«Currently, 29 teachers of the Russian language from Russian schools work in Osh city, the parties have expressed interest in continuing work in this direction,» the ministry said.

«Issue of possible use of educational platforms of Russia in teaching natural science subjects, physics and mathematics with further translation into the Kyrgyz language has already been discussed earlier. I think we will be able to reach certain agreements on this issue,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova said.

The deputy ministers also discussed cooperation between the Kyrgyz and Russian academies of education in terms of developing the state educational standard for basic school education, within the framework of which subject standards, curricula aimed at implementing the STEM program are formed. The parties also paid attention to construction of schools.
