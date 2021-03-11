17:58
No harassment at work: Labor Code planned to be amended in Kyrgyzstan

It is proposed to amend the articles of the Labor Code of Kyrgyzstan to prohibit harassment in the workplace. The Mining and Metallurgical Trade Union reported.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development hosted a meeting of the commission to discuss the draft law on Amendments to the Labor Code on harassment at work issues.

The draft law provides for the right of everyone to personal integrity and safe working conditions, free from harassment, and other norms that create conditions for the employee, excluding such actions in the workplace.

In the near future, the Parliament will also initiate ratification of the 2019 Convention on Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work.
