Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 459,775 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 117,997,454 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,152,841), India (11,262,707), Brazil (11,202,415), Russia (4,302,726), Germany (2,532,855), Italy (3,123,368), Spain (3,178,442), France (4,022,400), Turkey (2,821,943), Columbia (2,285,960) and Great Britain (4,247,879).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 66,800,000. The figure grew by 246,123 for 24 hours.

At least 2,619,379 people died from the virus (growth by 9,574 people for 24 hours), including 529,213 people — in the USA, 270,549— in Brazil, 158,063— in India, 100,811 — in Italy, 125,222— in the UK, and 192,491— in Mexico.

At least 86,692 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 270,399 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,268— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.