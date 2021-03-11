13:24
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.15
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.9 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 459,775 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 117,997,454 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (29,152,841), India (11,262,707), Brazil (11,202,415), Russia (4,302,726), Germany (2,532,855), Italy (3,123,368), Spain (3,178,442), France (4,022,400), Turkey (2,821,943), Columbia (2,285,960) and Great Britain (4,247,879).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 66,800,000. The figure grew by 246,123 for 24 hours.

At least 2,619,379 people died from the virus (growth by 9,574 people for 24 hours), including 529,213 people — in the USA, 270,549— in Brazil, 158,063— in India, 100,811 — in Italy, 125,222— in the UK, and 192,491— in Mexico.

At least 86,692 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 270,399 cases — in Kazakhstan, 80,268— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/186087/
views: 64
Print
Related
555 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94 - in serious condition
52 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,692 in total
WHO experts study side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
2020 named deadliest year in U.S. history due to COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.5 million people globally
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
555 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93 - in serious condition
34 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,640 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.1 million people globally
COVID-19: Health Ministry assesses epidemiological situation as stable
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
11 March, Thursday
13:20
Parliamentary deputies support holding of referendum on April 11 Parliamentary deputies support holding of referendum on...
13:06
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 117.9 million people globally
12:46
New head of State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan appointed
12:38
Kyrgyzstanis staying abroad to be able to get necessary certificates remotely
12:27
Kyrgyzstanis sell their votes regardless of income