11:56
USD 84.80
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.15
English

Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 65.5 million for a month

In January 2021, migrants have transferred $ 151.5 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 65.5 million less than in December. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

Compared to January 2020, the figure increased by $ 3 million.

Russia accounts for more than 97 percent of remittances — $ 146.9 million. Other $ 1.1 million was transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $ 2.4 million — from the United States.

Following the results of January 2021, an outflow of funds of $ 32.6 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $31.3 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — November 2020 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 118.9 million.

At year-end 2020, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,377.16 billion. At least $ 488.23 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,888.93 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/186058/
views: 109
Print
Related
Migrants transfer $ 2.3 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2020
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 40 million for a month
Russian and Kyrgyz postal operators launch new money transfer service
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 28.8 million for a month
Suspect in transfer of $ 23 million from Kyrgyzstan arrested
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 10.6 million for a month
Inflow of remittances from migrants to Kyrgyzstan decreases by almost 11 percent
Russia suppresses channel for transfer of large sums of money to Kyrgyzstan
National Statistical Committee registers decline in remittances to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects Uzbekistan to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 50 million for implementation of projects
Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda Sadyr Japarov's visit to Uzbekistan: Negotiations, business forum on the agenda
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22 Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to begin on March 22
Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek Rally against new Constitution ends in Bishkek
11 March, Thursday
11:51
30-year-old man drowns in river in Toktogul district 30-year-old man drowns in river in Toktogul district
11:48
Wanted for fraud citizen of Bulgaria detained in Bishkek
11:42
Roadmap for prison healthcare presented in Bishkek
11:28
555 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94 - in serious condition
11:20
52 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,692 in total