Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 65.5 million for a month

In January 2021, migrants have transferred $ 151.5 million to Kyrgyzstan that is $ 65.5 million less than in December. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan presented such data.

Compared to January 2020, the figure increased by $ 3 million.

Russia accounts for more than 97 percent of remittances — $ 146.9 million. Other $ 1.1 million was transferred from other states to the Kyrgyz Republic, and $ 2.4 million — from the United States.

Following the results of January 2021, an outflow of funds of $ 32.6 million was also registered. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia — $31.3 million.

The net inflow of remittances in January — November 2020 to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 118.9 million.

At year-end 2020, the volume of money transfers to the republic amounted to $ 2,377.16 billion. At least $ 488.23 million was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other states. Net inflow is $ 1,888.93 billion.