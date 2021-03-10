18:07
Import of unsafe plant products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented

Import of 80 tons of unsafe plant products from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan into Altai Krai of Russia has been prevented for a week. Regional department of Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

Import of tomatoes (20 tons), dried fruits and peanuts (20 tons) and other quarantineable products with a high phytosanitary risk was stopped in Kulundinsky district.

It was found out that the products were imported with invalid phytosanitary certificates containing information that did not correspond to the transport shipping documents.

Import of the products that do not meet the requirements of phytosanitary legislation was banned. The cargo was returned to the senders.
