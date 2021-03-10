State Material Reserves Fund resources to be used to curb rise in prices

Capabilities of the State Material Reserves Fund of Kyrgyzstan will be used to curb the rise in food prices. The head of the Association of Suppliers Gulnara Uskenbaeva announced at a briefing today.

Suppliers and sellers have already signed an agreement on joint efforts to hold down the prices, she said. In addition, direct contracts for supply of basic foodstuffs will be concluded. Earlier, the government announced creation of permanent fairs in order agricultural producers can sell their goods directly, without intermediaries, primarily in Bishkek and Osh cities.

«I think the regions will support this initiative as well. We need a permanent fair, because holding of fairs on weekends only is a burden on farmers and businesses. If they work constantly, then the farmers could constantly supply products. The townspeople could buy fresh vegetables and greens without upcharges. This will, among other things, contribute to lowering of prices,» Gulnara Usenbaeva said.